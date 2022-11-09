FG Should Stop Provoking Lecturers, Says Falana – THISDAYLIVE

.

Wale Igbintade

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana yesterday warned the federal government to stop provoking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) by paying them half of their salaries, adding that the lecturers should be paid their full salaries for months they were on a strike action.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the senior lawyer accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige of planning to pay members of the two Unions that were registered during the strike full salaries.

He said: “All of us have a duty to prevail on the government to stop provoking the lecturers. In fact the most embarrassing aspect is the move by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige to pay members of the two Unions that were illegally registered during the strike, even though they couldn’t call off the strike. Government has concluded arrangement to pay them, and if the government does that,…