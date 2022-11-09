I’m Better than You, Cameroon’s Aboubakar Tells Mo Salah   – THISDAYLIVE

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar has claimed that the only difference between him and Mohamed Salah is the Liverpool star has the chance to ‘play in a big club’.

Doubling down on his criticism of the Egyptian, Aboubakar says he ‘can do’ what Salah does and added that he doesn’t ‘give a toss’ if people disregard his opinion.

Aboubakar, who plays in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr, told 90FootballFr: “I’m not impressed by him. I can do what he does. I just don’t have the opportunity to play in a big club.”

He added: “I understand people’s attitudes, he’s one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League. It makes sense that when you go on about a player like that, people will talk.

“But I did say that it was my opinion, my point of view. I don’t give a toss if people don’t like it.”

Earlier this year, ahead of playing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, Aboubakar took a swipe at Salah, claiming he is not…