Kaduna Commences Cash Disbursement to 2,674 Almajiri Children  – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) Wednesday, flagged off cash disbursements to the Almajiri children under the ‘Children Street Programme’.

Under the programme, 2,674 Almajiri, who have been reunited with their families, will receive N5,000 cash transfers to enroll in school or learn some skills.

The funding is being provided by UNICEF.

Speaking at the event in Kaduna, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa, who stood in for Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said education and welfare of children is very dear to the government in its quest for human capital development.

According to her, “The focus on human capital development and equal opportunities informed government’s

decision to make education free and compulsory for the first 12 years of schooling.”

She explained that the government has also taken steps to address…