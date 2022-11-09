Katsina, UNICEF Train Science Teachers on Climate Change – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Katsina State Government has trained 60 junior and senior secondary school science teachers on climate change.

The UNICEF Focal Person, state Ministry of Education, Hajiya Binta Abdulmumini, while addressing the participants, said the essence of the training was to enlighten the teachers on climate change and its relevance to education.

She charged the participants to step-down the training to at least 100 students and other teachers in their respective schools in order to mitigate the negative effects of climate change in the state.

She added that the teachers were selected across six UNICEF’s interventions local governments of Kankara, Ingawa, Baure, Jibia, Kankia and Rimi as part of the UN agency’s efforts to tackle the effect of climate change in the state.

According to her, “The ultimate goal for this training is for these teachers and…