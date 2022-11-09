NEDC Takes over from NEMA in Borno, Adamawa – THISDAYLIVE

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has taken over from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) the responsibilities of routine food distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in designated camps, host and liberated communities in Borno and Adamawa States.

The agency explained that the shifts in the routine feeding of the IDPs to the NEDC was occasioned by dwindling resources at the disposal of the agency and in consideration of several other sudden disasters nationwide.

Following this development, the Director-General NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, led the management of the agency to the NEDC Abuja Liaison Office on a working visit, where he appreciated the takeover of the routine feeding of the IDPs.

Ahmed in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the agency’s Head of Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, noted that: “I wish to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the managing director of…