No Provision to Fight Illegal Miners in 2023 Appropriation Bill, Minister Laments – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, yesterday lamented that no provision was made in the 2023 budget proposal for his ministry to fight illegal miners.

Adegbite who made this known while presenting his ministry’s 2023 budget proposal before the House of Representatives Committee on Mines and Steel, said the minister was handicapped.

While regretting that a proposed mining police mulled in 2017, by his predecessor was yet to take off due to lack of funding, the minister said it was within the purview of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to give necessary directive.

He said illegal miners carry gold through the borders and his ministry was liaising with the Nigeria Customs to help put a stop to it.

He added that there was a success story on artisanal mining in Nigeria as over 2000 cooperatives have registered with them. The minister said: “If you look in our budget, there is no single…