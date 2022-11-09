Police Arraign GMD J3 Holdings, Gbadamosi, over Alleged  Fraud – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Men of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) Ikoyi, Lagos, have arraigned a businessman, Mr. Ibukun Gbadamosi, before a Federal High Court, in Lagos over alleged N45.5 million fraud.

Ibukun, who is a Group Managing Director (GMD) of J3 Holdings, was arraigned before the court presided over by Justice Tijjani Ringim on a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and fraud of the N45, 500, 000.00 million.

The prosecutor, Mr. Justine Enang, told the court that the defendant and others now at large, committed the alleged offences in Lagos, sometimes in 2019, while working as a staff of Crovation Limited.

Specifically, the prosecutor informed the court that the defendant fraudulently obtained the money from one Dr. Fabian Agbonzia, under false pretence that he had a property.

He told the court that as soon as the sum of N45.5 million was paid into his accounts (Access Bank Account No:0702662267 and GTBank Account…