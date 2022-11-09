Transportation Infrastructure Boosted as FG Approves Reconstruction of  Kano-Hadejia Road in Kano, Jigawa – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The federal government has approved the ‘dualisation’ and reconstruction of the Kano-Kwannar-Danja-Hadejia Road traversing Kano and Jigawa states in the North-west zone of the country.

The approval given by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) covers the 82-kilometre road, which is a composition of both single and dual carriageways of two and four lanes respectively as Section II, comprising 58km single carriageway and 24km ‘dualised’ carriageway length with the section located in Kano city.

The FEC approval which was sequel to a memorandum dated October 31, 2022, and presented to it by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) covers the section of the road which begins at Yankaba roundabout located in Kano City, traversing Gunduwawa, Jogana, Gezawa, Guruma, Kagadama, Kawo, Gabasawa, Unguwan Ari, Limawa and terminates at Tsalle village linking both Kano and Jigawa States.

