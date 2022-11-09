UK No Longer against Travel to FCT, Insists Risks Remain – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale

The United Kingdom, has said it no longer advised against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the city centre Abuja, but insisted that the risks were still present.

The UK had recently warned its citizens against travelling to the nation’s capital, Abuja, in the wake of increased terror alert in the seat of power.

Also, the United States government recently authorised the departure of its diplomats and family members and certain employees of its embassy in Abuja, due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terror groups.

But the UK government, through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), yesterday, in an updated travel advisory on its website, said there was no imminent attack on the nation’s capital, but insisted that the risk remained.

It, therefore, advised against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa,…