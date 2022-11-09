Whose Job is Economic Management? – THISDAYLIVE

BY KAYODE KOMOLAFE

THE HORIZON

In the light of the grave problems of the Nigerian economy, all the presidential candidates should be saluted for their audacity to  seek power for the purpose of resolving  the  crisis. That is assuming that they are conscious of the fact that the tasks ahead will be extremely  challenging for the government that would be in power  seven months from now. Already, some people say they don’t envy whoever would emerge the next president. Well, a president will be elected and his government  would be expected to provide solutions to the economic problems.

Yet, from  the rhetoric of candidates and their experts on what is to be done about the economy, an observer could have the wrong impression  that the 2023 elections would be about the   private sector. Virtually, all the parties are promising a “private sector-led…



