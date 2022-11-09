Whose Job is Economic Management? – THISDAYLIVE

BY KAYODE KOMOLAFE

THE HORIZON

[email protected]

0805 500 1974

In the light of the grave problems of the Nigerian economy, all the presidential candidates should be saluted for their audacity to seek power for the purpose of resolving the crisis. That is assuming that they are conscious of the fact that the tasks ahead will be extremely challenging for the government that would be in power seven months from now. Already, some people say they don’t envy whoever would emerge the next president. Well, a president will be elected and his government would be expected to provide solutions to the economic problems.

Yet, from the rhetoric of candidates and their experts on what is to be done about the economy, an observer could have the wrong impression that the 2023 elections would be about the private sector. Virtually, all the parties are promising a “private sector-led…