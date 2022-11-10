Badaru Presents N178.5bn Budget for 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Jigawa State Governor, Mr. Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has presented the budget of N178.570 million in the state’s appropriation bill for the year 2023.

Abubakar presented the bill to the Jigawa State House of Assembly yesterday for the legislative action in accordance with the constitution.

He stated that the sum of N89.2 billion was allocated to capital projects and equally N89.3 billion allocated to recurrent expenditures, including personal cost, public debt, and stabilisation.

As usual, the education sector took the lion share with allocation of N22.4 billion; health, N14.4 billion; water and sanitation, N4.9; Road, N19.5; agriculture, N6.5 billion; commerce, N1.3 billion and rural economic empowerment, N1 billion.

The governor, however, presented the sum of N82.2 billion as 2023 proposed budget for the 27 local government councils of the state.

He also narrated some of the achievements made by his administration…