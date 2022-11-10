FRC Launches SME Anti-Corruption, Corporate Governance Standards’ Project – THISDAYLIVE

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) in partnership with the Integrity Organisation/Convention on Business Integrity (CBi) and the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria (UNGC Network Nigeria) yesterday announced the launch of a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) Anti-Corruption and Corporate Governance Standards Project.

The initiative known as the SME Future-Forward Project is funded by the MacArthur Foundation.

According to a statement, the project aims to set standards for corporate governance, ethics, and sustainability to guide the direction, control, and management of SMEs in Nigeria, enhance their competitiveness, and achieve long-term success and value creation responsibly and sustainably.

“It is estimated that SMEs constitute 96 per cent of businesses in Nigeria. These enterprises are largely poorly governed, making it difficult to secure the capital needed for growth.

“Moreover, Nigeria’s challenging business environment…