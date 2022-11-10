G-5 Governors Still Open to Reconciling With PDP Leaders – THISDAYLIVE

•Leads colleagues to Bauchi, supports Mohammed’s re-election

•Ortom apologises over ‘next Fulani president’ comment

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Rivers State Governor and leader of the rebellious group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said he and his aggrieved colleagues were still open to reconciliation with the leadership of the party ahead of the 2023 general election. Wike, who spoke in Bauchi after a meeting with Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, was in company with three of the rebel governors, namely, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was said to be in the United States at the time.

The rebel governors had since after the PDP presidential primaries in May requested that National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, should resign. They said the resignation of Ayu, who hails from…