Gambian Speaker Commends Jonathan’s Statesmanship – THISDAYLIVE

Speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia Honourable Fabakary Tombong has poured encomiums on former President Jonathan for his invaluable contributions to Gambia’s development, stating that his rare statesmanship and humility have continued to positively impact many leaders in the West African sub-region.

He described Dr. Jonathan as a man of peace who stood with and helped The Gambia at a challenging political period.

The speaker stated this in his office on Monday in Banjul during a follow-up visit to the Parliament by a team from The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) and the former President’s office, five months after a capacity building workshop organised for members of the 6th Gambian parliament by the Foundation. The visitors also presented copies of Dr. Jonathan’s books to the parliamentarians.

The speaker said: “We are happy to express our heartfelt appreciation to President Jonathan for the good works he is doing for our country….