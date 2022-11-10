Group Seeks Information on Funds Expended by NDDC in Four Years – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas (CDCNDOGPA), has activated the Freedom of Information Act (FoI) to seek revenue profile of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between 2017 and 2022, when the Interim Sole Administrator, Mr. Effiong Akwa, was relieved of his post.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of CDCNDOGPA, Mr. Joseph Ambakederimo, in a statement issued in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, said the group’s counsel, A.P. Oyibo and Co., has submitted a letter to the acting managing director of NDDC and copies of which were made to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under the FoI Act requesting for financial records of the NDDC in the past six years.

He stated that the group’s action was in response to the recent visit by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to the commission, where he called for the…