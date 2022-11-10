Injured James Confirmed to Miss Three Lions Party – THISDAYLIVE

England right back, Reece James, confirmed yesterday he will not be a part of the England team at the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury, further depleting manager Gareth Southgate’s options in defence.

Chelsea’s James had stolen ahead of a packed field to make his spot on the right of England’s back five his own, but a knee injury picked up on October 11 against AC Milan ruled him out for eight weeks.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Chelsea Manager, Graham Potter, had said James was only taking part in light training.

The 22-year-old James, who has 15 caps, said he was “devastated” to miss the cut from Southgate’s 26-man squad for the tournament, which is due to be announced today.

“The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turn around to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible,” James said.

“I’ve worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and I…