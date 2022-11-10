Katsina to Arm Newly Recruited Vigilantes  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has said the state government will procure arms for the 3,000 newly recruited operatives of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in order to support security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against banditry in the state.

Masari, who disclosed this when he received the state’s newly posted Commissioner of Police, Shehu Usman Nadada, at the Government House, said the decision was to complement the efforts of conventional security personnel to ward off banditry in the state.

He explained that the government would arm the trained vigilantes through the Nigeria Police Force using the approved licensed weapons and other war equipment that are constitutionally allowed to enable them fight the criminal elements.

Masari reiterated that the government had institutionalised the VGN in the state by subjecting its members to vigorous training by the police and the Nigeria Security and…