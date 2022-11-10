Kyari Raises the Alarm, Alleges Threat to Life – THISDAYLIVE

•Says NNPCL engaged private security contractors to curb theft

•Declares two trunk lines restored, national oil company open to forensic auditing

•Country earned $741bn from oil, gas in 21 years, says NEITI

•N’Assembly, EFCC, ICPC seek transparency in petroleum industry to boost revenue

•Daily oil production records two-months high, above one million barrels in October

Udora Orizu in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari yesterday said he has received several death threats from people who are not happy with efforts being made by the federal government to ensure increased transparency, accountability as well as an end to crude oil theft which has seen country recording severe revenue losses.

The revelation by Kyari came just as Nigeria’s oil production has started rebounding as production rose above one million barrels…