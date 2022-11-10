NPC to Hire 2m Nigerians for 2023 Census – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The National Population Commission (NPC) has declared that a total of two million Nigerians will be hired to perform the 2023 census.

The commission also sent a stringent warning to recruited staff not to compromise the integrity of the census, saying anyone found vitiating and compromising the process would be held accountable alongside his guarantors.

To make the recruitment gender sensitive, the federal government’s agency revealed that the NPC in Ekiti State will recruit a minimum of 40 per cent women as ad hoc staff to prosecute the exercise.

The Federal Commissioner representing Ekiti in NPC, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, said this in Ado Ekiti Thursday, during a press conference to intimate the public on the proposed recruitment of ad hoc staff that would undertake the exercise.

The former Ekiti State Head of Service said: “The commission will recruit ad hoc staff that will be in the neighbourhood of 2 million across…