Physically Challenged Persons Protest Non-Signing of Disability Bill in Osun – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Members of the Joint National Association of Persons With Disability (JONAPWD) yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the Osun State Governor’s Office in Abere, Oshogbo, to demand the signing of the disability bill in the state.

The physically challenged persons in their numbers carried placards with different inscriptions: ‘Show Commitments to Disability Rights’; ‘We Are Not Second Citizens in Our Country, We Have Equal Rights’; ‘Nothing About Us Without Us’; ‘Disability Inclusion is Essential To Good Governance’, among others.

While speaking, the Secretary of the group, Sunday Smith, said Persons With Disability from different clusters staged a peaceful and well-coordinated protest to demand the signing of the Disability Bill into law in the state.”

Smith said the essence of protest was not to attack the present government but to see how the bill of PWD would be signed into law.

He further noted that…