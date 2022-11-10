Police Deny Kidnap of Delta CP in Nasarawa – THISDAYLIVE

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command yesterday denied the purported kidnapping of the Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ari Muhammed, in Nasarawa State.

There was a report making the rounds on social media recently that the serving Delta State Commissioner of Police Muhammed, was kidnapped near the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

But, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, while briefing journalists in Lafia, debunked the news publication was false and misleading.

He said: “Contrary to the news making the rounds on social media that the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Ari Muhammed, was kidnapped near the SCID in Lafia, the Command wishes to state that this news publication is false and misleading.

“The alleged kidnapped CP is a son of the state. I spoke with him yesterday and he confirmed to me that these are enemies of…