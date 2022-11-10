Wales Name Injury Doubt Joe Allen in 26-man Squad – THISDAYLIVE

Robert Page has named his 26-man squad for Wales’ first World Cup in 64 years, with midfielder Joe Allen included despite being a major injury doubt.

Gareth Bale captains a squad that has no surprising inclusions or omissions.

Rhys Norrington-Davies is out with a hamstring injury so Tom Lockyer is recalled more than a year since he last played for Wales, while a calf injury rules out forward Tyler Roberts.

Walesface the United States in their opening World Cup match on 21 November. They are joined in Group B by Iran and England, who will name their squad today.

Wales Squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City).

Defenders: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor…