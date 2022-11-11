As Yuletide Approaches, Nigerian Carriers Acquire More Aircraft to Meet Demands of High Season – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

In order to meet the envisaged high passenger demand during the Christmas season when passenger traffic more than double that of the previous months, Nigerian airlines have started acquiring more aircraft to meet the expected surge in passenger movement.

THISDAY learnt that some of these airlines have leased aircraft while some are in the process of leasing.

Some others, THISDAY learnt, are bringing back their aircraft earlier sent out for major maintenance, which exercise has been completed.

Since 2022 there have been recorded depletion of operating aircraft to the extent that by July this year all operating aircraft in scheduled domestic commercial service was put at 28, but indication shows that the number in the aircraft fleet of Nigerian carriers has started increasing.

It was learnt that in addition of having the highest number of operating aircraft, Air Peace recently acquired four Airbus A320s and intends to add more before the…