Atiku Welcomes Wike Group’s Peace Overtures, Says Doors Not Shut against Aggrieved Govs – THISDAYLIVE

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has welcomed reports that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his group are favourably disposed to the resolution of their issues with him.

Wike’s group, comprising Samuel Ortom of Benue ,Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state andSeyi Makinde of Oyo state of Oyo state had after the PDP presidential primary in May demanded that the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu (a northerner), should resign and be replaced with a southerner to create a sense of balance between the north and south in the party, whose presidential candidate is from the North.

The refusal of Ayu, who is backed by Atiku, to resign prompted the group’s decision not to be involved in Atiku presidential campaign council.

However, Wike during a recent visit to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi said he and his aggrieved colleagues were still open to…