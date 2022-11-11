Europe Prospers from Connectivity Policies, Says IATA – THISDAYLIVE

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments and regulators to encourage stronger European cohesion and economic development by embracing policies to promote greater air connectivity.

Key to this is recognising the different strengths and benefits offered by the diverse types of carriers operating in Europe.

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, said: “Europe, just like the rest of the world, relies on air connectivity, which is vital for society, tourism, and trade. Business users of the European air transport network–large and small—have confirmed this in a recent IATA survey: 82 per cent say that access to global supply chains is existential for their business. And 84 per cent cannot imagine doing business without access to air transport networks. The deregulation that delivered the Single Aviation Market is one of the significant successes of the European project and it would be a travesty if regulations that…