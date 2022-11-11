ICAN President Highlights Pathway to End Drain – THISDAYLIVE

*Says Nigeria needs fiscal federalism to be true federation, commends CBN on redesigning naira

Dike Onwuamaeze

The 58th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mr. Tijjani Musa Isa, has tasked Nigeria’s political leaders on delivering improved productivity in the economy, security and governance in order to create enabling domestic conditions that would stem the tide of brain drain afflicting the country’s economy.

Isa said this yesterday, in Lagos, during a press conference to mark the global celebration of the International Accounting Day 2022, where he commended the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to redesign the naira. However, he said Nigeria’s federalism was presently structured in a manner that would hardly enable the economy to grow.

He said: “The November 10 commemorates the day in 1494 that Venetian Mathematician, Mr. Luca Bartolomeo de Pacioli, published his critical work titled ‘Summa…