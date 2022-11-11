I’ll Ensure Full Completion, Operation of Ajaokuta Steel Company – THISDAYLIVE

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday gave an assurance that his administration would ensure the full completion and operation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company under a viable Public-Private Partnership structure.

He also said that his administration would enact legislative reforms and forge strategic partnerships with private sector investors with requisite skills and proven capacity to support investment in the mining sector.

The APC’s presidential candidate stated this at a town hall meeting he held with mining and agro-processing stakeholders in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The former Lagos State’s governor continued that he would prioritise the resuscitation of the nation’s economy through the development of the solid mineral sector, adding that Nigeria is richly blessed and can cater for itself.

He said: “Few nations are as well-endowed as…