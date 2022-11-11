Mining Sector Key to Resuscitating Nigeria’s Economy – THISDAYLIVE

*By Buhari’s decree, ex-Lagos gov will be next president, says Adamu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said the mining sector would play key roles in his administration’s determination to resuscitate the country’s economy.

Tinubu stated this yesterday during a town hall meeting with mining and agro-processing stakeholders in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, yesterday.

The APC presidential candidate, in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr. Tunde Rahman, noted that his campaign for the nation’s number one seat would only be issue-based, centered on bringing prosperity to the nation.

“We shall allow the desperate, devoid-of-substance campaigns of others engage in divisive identity politics and the promotion of untruths and ugly rumours.

“We, the APC, shall continue to stand before the Nigerian people to discuss the real issues of the day and offer insight into the policy solutions,…