Nigeria’s Forgotten Heroes and the Phantom National Honours Awards – THISDAYLIVE

GUEST COLUNIME By: Okey Anueyiagu

It has been clear for many years that Nigeria is a house divided, a country besieged with dysfunctional governments and rapidly declining values in all spheres of its existence. It has become very difficult to ask even the most basic questions – whether we are still in existence as a nation, whether we have totally lost our common sense of knowing what is right, and fallen prey to the weights that are breaking our institutions and tearing at the bonds and strings that hold our country, Nigeria together?

Only recently, the government of President Buhari announced and awarded a bounty of National Honours to a score of Nigerians in various fields of endeavours. Many critics of government challenged this Presidential gesture, claiming that only a few of those who received these awards are deserving of such honours. One of these critics went as far, without mentioning any names, to say that only 7 out of the 400 plus…