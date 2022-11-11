No Going Back on Naira Redesign – THISDAYLIVE

*Insists nobody will be allowed to mobilise resources and thugs to intimidate people

*CBN reiterates commitment to real sector intervention

*LCCI urges apex bank to convert lower naira denomination to coins

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his government would not go back on the planned redesign of N1, 000, N500, and N200 notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Buhari said this Wednesday evening in London, shortly after meeting with King Charles III at the Buckingham palace.

The president said the naira redesign policy announced last month by the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, had come to stay.

“No going back,” Buhari said of the decision to reshape the three naira notes.

Relatedly, the CBN disclosed that it would continue to foster and support interventions that facilitate macroeconomic stability. The apex bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Osita…