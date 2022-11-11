Rivers Tackles Ned Nwoko over Attack on Wike – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has criticised an alleged verbal attack on its State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, by a former member of Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Ned Nwoko, following a suit filed by the Governors Forum stopping him (Nwoko) from demanding $418 million, Paris Club refund.

A statement that was issued yesterday by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Chris Finebone, said that “the attention of the Rivers State government has been drawn to repeated caustic verbal attacks on Gov. Nyesom Wike by a former lawmaker and businessman, Mr. Ned Nwoko.

“For the benefit of those who may be at sea why Nwoko has embarked on his voyage of unwarranted attacks on Gov. Wike, it has to be said that Ned Nwoko is reeling and riling due to the agitation and legal action by some governors, of which Gov. Wike was one, that effectively stopped the attempt to fleece the commonwealth of…