SDP Guber Candidate Vows to Rescue Katsina People from Insecurity – THISDAYLIVE

• Inaugurates campaign office

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari, on Friday, said he would rescue the citizens of the state from insecurity and other challenges bedevilling them if elected governor in 2023.

Zakari, who disclosed this to journalists shortly after unveiling his campaign office in Katsina, said he was not in the governorship race just to retrieve power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but to rescue the people of the state.

He said he was committed to unlocking the greatness of Katsina State and lifting it from a consuming to a producing one, while reiterating that insecurity would be a thing of the past when elected as governor in the forthcoming general election.

The SDP governorship candidate added that this would be done through the creation of employment and empowerment opportunities for youths who were tools used…