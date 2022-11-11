Stakeholders at Senate Public Hearing, Resist NIEPA’s Relocation from Ondo – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Stakeholders in the education sector have supported a bill that would give legal backing to the establishment of National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) in Ondo, Ondo State, duing a public hearing that was held yesterday in the Senate.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central) while the public hearing was organised by the Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary).

The NIEPA was established in 1992 by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with UNESCO/International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP) as a staff college for planners and managers in the Nigeria education sector and West Africa sub-region.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, who declared the public hearing open, said that the bill was an opportunity to support the institute to discharge its mandate more effectively and efficiently.

Lawan also emphasised the…