Taxi Driver, Three Others  Nabbed  for Kidnapping Woman in Rivers – THISDAYLIVE

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) unit of the Nigeria Police has arrested four members of a kidnap gang, including a taxi driver in Rivers State, for allegedly kidnapping one Hussena Adamu in Port Harcourt, River State.

The suspects are Isiaka Hamidu, 30; Nwasaneo Goodluck, 34; Victor Nwidee, 29, and the taxi driver, ThankGod Bariledun, 36.

According to a police report, Hussena, wife of Musa Ahmad, a Port Harcourt-based businessman, was whisked away at gunpoint near Casablanca Club in Port Harcourt on March 31, 2022.

Acting on credible information, operatives of the DCP Tunji Disu-led police team arrested four of the six-man gang.

The kidnappers were said to have kept Hussena in their den at Bori Khana Local Government Area for seven days before her husband paid N20million ransom to free her.

In his confession, Hamidu, who said he used to deal in parrots and peacocks in Port Harcourt, told…