Wike’s 200,000 SAs, Threat to Democracy, Says Lulu-Briggs – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party (AP) in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has described the recent appointment of 200, 000 Special Advisers by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a threat to democracy and not his party.

Lulu-Briggs made the assertion while addressing journalists at the inauguration of his 207-member campaign council in Port Harcourt.

Responding to questions from journalists, the AP gubernatorial candidate stressed that the appointment by Wike is an indirect engagement of people in vote buying, saying it will not in anyway affect the decision of the Rivers people to effect change in the governance of the state.

He said the present government is taking advantage of hunger in the land to engage people at their various wards and units into vote buying.

Lulu-Briggs said: “Appointment of 200, 000 special advisers by the Governor Wike is not a threat to my election but a threat to democracy…