Afro and The Beats Targets 200,000 Festivalgoers in December – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

Having completely dominated the experiential and marketing ecosystem in activation and creativity for the past 16 years in Nigeria, Oracle Experience, the nation’s largest marketing experience firm, has announced the most significant music and arts festival tagged ‘Afro And The Beats Music Festival’.

With this year’s edition ‘Naija Takeover’, the festival is designed to provide unmatched music and arts experiences in a multi-venue location to over 200,000 afro citizens and festivalgoers. The festival is scheduled to commence during the festive season in December starting with Lagos.

Afro And The Beats will feature live musical performances, the detty dance party, a cultural parade and comedy. Also, there will be a kids’ corner and enjoyment village and in addition, sponsors tents for brand experiences

According to the organisers, the festival is a convergence point for old artistes, new music stars and emerging talents…