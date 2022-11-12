ASUU/FG IMPASSE AND GBAJABIAMILA’S TIMELY INTERVENTION – THISDAYLIVE

James Azuquo writes that Femi Gbajabiamila’s efforts showed that he is a trustworthy leader who seeks the good of the people

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) industrial action that lasted eight months, was a national malady. It grinded the tertiary education ecosystem and worsened the youth restiveness crisis as many idle young men took to vices. Many businesses that serve university communities closed shop. Losses mounted. Families suffered.

The industrial crisis grew into a full blown rift between the federal government and the varsity union. Within the same period, a rival union, Congress of University Academics (CONUA) was recognized and registered by the government to break the powerful hegemony of ASUU that has held down shut public universities over its demands.

Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker, House of Representatives moved in to end the face-off between the government and ASUU. The past successes in resolving similar…