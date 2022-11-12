Attah, Bakare, Ahmed, Ezekwesili, Lekwot, Others Float Pressure Group   – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Concerned leaders of thought drawn from the nation’s six geo-political zones have floated a pressure group with the sole aim of rescuing Nigeria from the myriad of problems facing it.

The leaders who gathered in Abuja yesterday under the aegis of ‘The Compatriots’, said Nigeria had all it takes for any country to survive, progress and develop on the tenets of equity, fairness and justice among her citizens irrespective of their religious, ethnic and political differences.

The group, under the chairmanship of former two-time governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, at its maiden media briefing, stressed the need for all Nigerians to properly reinvent the country ahead of the 2023 general elections and beyond.

Attah, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the body was not out for partisan politics but for good governance in Nigeria from 2023.

According to him, “History has shown that multi-nationality, multi-…