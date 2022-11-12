 Avoid Irregular Migration, NIS, IOM Warn Students, Traders, Others – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) Ogun State Command and the International Organisation on Migration (IOM), yesterday, embarked on a sensitisation rally to some secondary schools, markets and motor parks in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, admonishing people against irregular migration.

The sensitisation which was led by the Comptroller of Immigration, Ogun State Command, Jibril Yakubu and officials of IOM, took off from the Command headquarters, Okemosan and terminated at Itoku Market in Abeokuta South Local Government.

During the sensitisation rally, the NIS and IOM officials carried placards of various inscriptions, warning students, parents, market men and women against allowing any person to lure them or their children or wards into unexisting greener pastures outside Nigeria.

Yakubu advised the students not to be deceived by some people, who may want to lure them into travelling out of the country, through irregular…