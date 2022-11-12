Emenike Still Remains Abia APC Governorship Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The status of High Chief Ikechi Emenike as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State still remains unchanged despite yesterday’s judgement delivered by Justice Binta Nyako.

Reacting to the judgment, the Legal Adviser of Abia APC, Mr. Vigilus Nwankwo, said that the Appeal Court had already affirmed Emenike as the duly elected candidate of Abia APC, hence, the judgement of a lower court cannot alter the status quo.

“In the eyes of the law Ikechi Emenike still remains the candidate of APC in Abia,” he said, adding that the said judgement delivered by Justice Nyako “cannot be enforced or executed until the final pronouncement by the Supreme Court on the subject matter.”

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had on October 14, 2022 upheld the judgement of the Abia State High Court under Justice Benson Anya which had on June 24, 2022 affirmed the candidature of Emenike in Suit No…