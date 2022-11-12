 FG Awards Prizes to Outstanding Civil Servants in ICT – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has awarded Federal Civil Servants with prizes following their excellent performance in the just concluded Batches 12 and 13 ICT for Change training programme organised by Huawei Technologies Nig. Ltd.

While presenting the prizes to the awardees in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, expressed appreciation to Huawei Technologies for impacting technological skills on the civil servants thereby improving their proficiency in information and communication technology and by extension improves their performance in the discharge of their work schedules.

SGF, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, said the multiplier effects of the training would go a long way in empowering civil servants and by extension, improving the nation’s economy.

He charged the awardees to imbibe the…