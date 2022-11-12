FG Files 7 Amended Terrorism Charges against Nnamdi Kanu – THISDAYLIVE

*Prosecutors, Kanu’s lawyers to address court Monday

Bennett Oghifo

The federal government has filed an amended seven counts of terrorism charges against the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

This is coming after the Court of Appeal discharged Kanu of all the terrorism allegations, as well as appeals on the subject matter still pending before the Supreme Court.

The amended charges marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, were entered before the Federal High Court in Abuja, and contained all earlier sustained allegations against the IPOB leader.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja has subsequently fixed next Monday for Kanu’s team of lawyers and the federal government’s prosecution team to address the court on whether the federal government could proceed to re-arraign the IPOB leader on the amended charges despite the October 13 judgment of the Court of Appeal…