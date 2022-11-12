How to Install a Fire Extinguisher in Your Car – THISDAYLIVE

TIPS OF THE WEEK

Bennett Oghifo

How prepared are you for car safety? Do you have a car fire extinguisher kit ready to go in your vehicle? An automotive fire extinguisher is safe to put in your car and can make the difference between minor damage and a total loss in the event of a car fire. A bracket or mounting system is the safest way to store a car fire extinguisher. But, how do you install a fire extinguisher?

We’ll tell you about a few different ways to do it and give some tips on safety and convenience.

Where to keep a fire extinguisher in your car

The driver’s seat is a possible placement for installing a fire extinguisher

You can and should use a fire extinguisher on a car fire, as long as it’s safe to do so. There are a few options for where to put a car fire extinguisher in your vehicle. As long as it’s secured, out of direct sunlight, and easy to access in the event of a car fire, it should be fine wherever you put…