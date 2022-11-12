Kogi NLC Commends Bello for Implementation of 2018 Promotion – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Onuh Edoka, has lauded the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, on the implementation of the 2018 promotion for workers in the state.

Edoka, who gave the commendation yesterday at a news conference in Lokoja, also thanked the governor for approving the Civil Service Commission to conduct 2019-2022 promotion for workers in the state.

He appreciated Bello for always putting smiles in the faces of workers in the state, adding that his name will forever be written in the history book as a leader whose tenure recorded remarkable achievement within a short period of time.

Edoka equally expressed gratitude to the Kogi State Head of Service, Mrs. Hannah Odiyo, and the Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Muhammed Tanko Musa, for the role they both played to secure the approval from the state government.

The state NLC chairman also appealed to the state government that since it…