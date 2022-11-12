Lagos First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu Gives Laptops, Learning Materials to School Children – THISDAYLIVE

Charles Ajunwa

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-olu, yesterday gave out laptops, tablets and other educational materials to school children from the 36 states of the country.

The First Lady presented the gifts to the selected school children who were participating in the ongoing National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) tagged ‘Eko NAFEST 2022’ when she hosted them at the State House Marina.

The governor’s wife, who is Mama NAFEST 2022, said the decision to host the children at her official residence “was intentional to give you a sense of history,” adding, “We want you to be part of the history too.”

“We have decided to invest in our children, we do not play with our children at all.

“That is why we deemed it fit to give you gifts that will be memorable, a gift that you will not throw away, a gift that will be planted in your minds. Your experiences will tell the whole world what you have seen and how…