Obi Promises to End Nepotism, Eliminate Hunger Among Women, Youths – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday promised to end nepotism, ethnicity, saying he will rebuild the country if elected.

Obi, who declared this at the rally which was held at the Baptist Convention Ground in Benin City, Edo State, said he would ensure that women and youths would never go hungry when voted as president.

The LP presidential candidate who was accompanied at the rally with his running mate, Yusuf Datti and the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, stated that his government will leverage on the country’s population and vast lands to boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and make life better for Nigerians.

He said he and his running mate would do everything within their constitutional powers to fight corruption to the barest minimum.

At the palace of the Oba of Benin during a courtesy visit, the LP presidential standard bearer, told the monarch he was…