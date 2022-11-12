With 52 Violence Cases in One Month, NSA Monguno Says Rogues Planning to Disrupt 2023 Elections – THISDAYLIVE

*Declares troublesome politicians will face the consequences

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno yesterday in Abuja alerted the nation to “rogues” planning to disrupt the 2023 elections and vowed to deal with them.

Monguno gave the warning at an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), comprising the Army, Airforce, Police and Department of State Security, among other security agencies, and hosted by the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

This is coming on the heels of the burning of INEC office in Ogun State last Thursday by hoodlums.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s commissioner for information and voter education, had said critical election materials including over 65,000 uncollected PVCs were destroyed in the fire.

The commission also reported an attack on one of its offices in Osun.

Afterwards, an emergency meeting with…