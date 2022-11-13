Diri’s Alleged Sex Tape Report Fake, Says Bayelsa Govt – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Osahon in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government yesterday reacted to reports purporting that Governor Douye Diri was involved in a sexual escapade with a South African female legislator, Zanele Sifuba, which is contained in an alleged leaked video circulating in social media and some online publications.

A statement issued by the Director, of New Media to the Governor, Kola Oredipe, described the video content and the reports as fake news.

It stated that Diri did not know the lady lawmaker and had no contact or relationship with her, adding that the governor had not also travelled to South Africa in the past 10 years.

The statement titled: ‘Trending South African Sex Story: A Mere Distraction’, read, “Our attention has been drawn to fake news circulating online about Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State over an alleged nude video leak of a South African female legislator, Zanele Sifuba.

“The post linking the governor to the allegation…