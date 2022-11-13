Images That Resound With Cultural Appropriation – THISDAYLIVE

A Zimbabwean quintet not only rekindles old school years connections with their exhibition at Tiwani Contemporary’s Lagos location, but also extends an intra-continental cultural handshake to the local art community. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

A tangled mess of mysterious images, seething with cryptic expressions, first assails the viewer’s senses with a note of urgency. Soon, the receding fogginess seems to lift on these visuals, which seem to piece themselves into a bigger picture in a manner that hints at some coherence. Sticking out easily amidst the visual bedlam is an arm that seems to signal STOP. Then, there is also a blooming flower known as Callistemon, which represents both a sign of the season in Zimbabwe and encouragement from the Almighty.

This serigraphy and ink drawing on canvas work by the Zimbabwean female artist Virginia Chihota is only one of a three-work series, titled “Nharo Dzakanyarara” (A Quiet Resistance). This resistance,…