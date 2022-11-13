PDP Appoints Substantive Chairman in Katsina  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina
The leadership tussle rocking the Katsina State
chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
has taken a different dimension following the
appointment of Alhaji Lawal Magaji by the
National Working Committee (NWC) as the
substantive chairman of the party in the state.
The PDP, in an appointment letter signed by its
National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature
and issued to journalists in Katsina Saturday, said
Magaji’s appointment was in pursuant to section
47 (6) of the party’s constitution.
THISDAY reports that the national working
committee of the PDP, had in October this year,
appointed Alhaji Salisu Lawal Uli as the acting
chairman of the party in the state following the
resignation of Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri.
But in another letter dated 11 November, 2022, the
PDP directed Uli to hand over the affairs of the
party to Magaji with immediate effect and accord
him…
Source: Thisday Newspaper