PDP Appoints Substantive Chairman in Katsina  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The leadership tussle rocking the Katsina State

chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

has taken a different dimension following the

appointment of Alhaji Lawal Magaji by the

National Working Committee (NWC) as the

substantive chairman of the party in the state.

The PDP, in an appointment letter signed by its

National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature

and issued to journalists in Katsina Saturday, said

Magaji’s appointment was in pursuant to section

47 (6) of the party’s constitution.

THISDAY reports that the national working

committee of the PDP, had in October this year,

appointed Alhaji Salisu Lawal Uli as the acting

chairman of the party in the state following the

resignation of Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri.

But in another letter dated 11 November, 2022, the

PDP directed Uli to hand over the affairs of the

party to Magaji with immediate effect and accord

him…